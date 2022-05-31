A car belonging to a Sparks woman reported missing last week has been found.
On Tuesday, Sparks Police tweeted that "at this time there is no longer a need from the community."
31-year-old Austyn Busch was last seen on May 23rd and was reported as missing two days later.
The Reno Police Department has taken over the ongoing investigation. We've contacted them for more information.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
