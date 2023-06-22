The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says it helped in the search for a woman who was last seen at a campsite in Sierra County last weekend.
Helen Freesh was located alive Monday by a California National Guard helicopter near Gold Lake in Sierra County.
The WCSO Hasty Team’s Dive Unit and Water Rescue Unit was tasked with searching the lakes and marshy areas around the campground, while Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue, Nevada County SAR, Marin County SAR, the California Army National Guard, and other teams from around the state of California searched other areas around the campground.
On Sunday, WCSO ruled out her being in any lakes, letting search managers to focus on search operations in other parts of the surrounding area.
Freesh was found the next day suffering from dehydration and cold exposure but was conscious and talking to rescuers.
She was then airlifted to a hospital in Reno where she was reunited with family.
"We're proud to have been involved in this successful search, which was a great example of how multiple teams from different jurisdictions can come together under a unified command to affect a highly organized and coordinated search resulting in a positive outcome," says the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.
This past weekend, members of the WCSO Hasty Team’s Dive Unit and Water Rescue Unit responded to a mutual aid request in Sierra County, CA, to assist with the search for a missing at-risk elderly female who had gone missing from a campsite two nights prior. pic.twitter.com/YqaDFRMgFG— Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) June 22, 2023
Original story from June 19:
Authorities need your help finding an at-risk woman who was last seen at her campsite Saturday morning in Sierra County, California.
Deputies say 69-year-old Helen Elaine Freesh was last seen going to bed at her campsite in the Gold Lake basin area of Sierra County.
Search and rescue teams from all over Northern California and Washoe County are searching with ground crews, dive teams and K9 search teams.
The National Guard is supporting the search with a H-60 Blackhawk helicopter.
Freesh is white, 5’7” tall, 130 pounds and with blue eyes and gray/blonde hair.
If you have any information that can help, call the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office at 530-289-3700.