EmployNV Business Hub invites job seekers to the “Get a Job EmployNV Job Fair.” A large variety of employers in Northern Nevada will be in attendance.
This is an opportunity for job seekers to meet employers and learn about career options and resources available to them.
Employers will be onsite, conducting interviews, ready to make offers or to talk to job seekers and answer questions they might have. Some of the industries represented include but are not limited to manufacturing, hospitality, and technology.
500 jobs will be available to those looking to enter the workforce or change careers.
The event is happening tomorrow, September 28, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Reno Town Mall on 4001 S. Virginia Street in Reno.
A copy machine will be available and job seekers are encouraged to bring their resume. Interested candidates can register at https://bit.ly/EmployNVJobFair-Sept28.Walk-ins are also welcome.
(DETR assisted with this report)