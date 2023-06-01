Hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts will be riding through the city this weekend as they celebrate street vibrations. However due to such a harsh weather we've had, streets all over have been worn and torn with potholes everywhere. It's safe to say that this winter has really taken a toll on our roads, but it's still seems to have it's on and off moments. A Harley-Davidson sales manager explained that one of the biggest things riders should do before going out is checking the weather. But not only that, but there's also one particular law in Nevada that not all riders know about.
Big Mac, Harley-Davidson sales manager, says, "Here in Nevada we do not have a lane-splitting law in the books which means when traffic is piled up a lot of people from California are used to being able to split down the traffic lanes. Here we do not have that, so we always want to make sure that people that are coming from California and other states that do have that in the books, just remember that here we don't have that."
Since lane splitting is illegal, Big Mac says that it means cars don't know that motorcycles are doing that which puts them at a bigger risk of getting hit. Another way of staying safe is to ride in the center of the lane rather than the wheel pass of the cars to avoid the likeliness of hitting potholes. The City of Reno's street division manger says that Virginia Street in the South Meadows area is known to have a lot of hard-hit areas regarding potholes, so it's best to avoid that area and stay extra cautious. Drivers are asked to stay aware of their surroundings and to avoid swerving around potholes with the risk of possibly hitting a motorcycle near them. The best thing to do is to slow down.
Tim Hendricks, streets division manager, says, "This winter has taken a toll on our roads and so we're definitely out trying to repair everything we can, and we do have a lot of projects coming up that's going to eliminate a lot of it, so we just ask patience. The construction season is just kicking off and so by the end of the year, everything should be addressed."
Randy Burke, producer of street vibrations, says, "Our foremost goal is to have zero highway altercations and that's why we emphasize safety first."
Remember it's important to be extra aware of your surroundings and ensure you're giving motorcycles lots of room. Street Vibrations will be going on all weekend long and is a family friendly event so you have plenty of time to come on out and enjoy the event.