As temperatures rise, so do our rivers. With rapid snow melt taking place in the mountains, the National Weather Service has been keeping a close eye on the water levels with our area rivers, creeks and streams.
We have had record snowpack over this past winter, and the National Weather Service says that it could lead to some flooding issues, mostly with the east and west forks of the Carson River.
Tim Bardslay, Service Hydrologist, says, "Any areas that have running kind of fast and high this week currently are likely to be quite a bit higher, so if you're worried about it now, it's probably going to get worse before it gets better."
Bardslay says that they're expecting to see rises in all rivers and streams in the area, however some areas that could be impacted by the Carson River flooding are agricultural areas and some roads in Carson Valley near the west fork.
The main stem of the Carson River will rise but is not expected to flood.
Bardslay says that if you live near a body of water, it's best to prepare with sandbags and check for flood updates every morning. You should also remain cautious during recreational activities as well.
Bardslay says, "If you're ever out hiking and there's a streaming crossing without a bridge that could be pretty dangerous since it's very fast and cold. It's going to be very warm in record temperatures, people might be inclined to cool off in and around streams and that cold water could shock people's system, it's very dangerous. So, people should be very careful. If they're out on boats, you definitely want to be wearing a life jacket."
Bardslay says that as far as the Truckee River goes, they are expecting high flows but are not anticipating any flooding.
