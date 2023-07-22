It's going to be a big weekend for NDOT so if you have plans that involve traveling on I-80 or I-580, you're going to plan accordingly. NDOT will be holding another marathon weekend on July 22 and 23 which means traffic will be reduced to one lane while they work on resurfacing both I-80 and I-580 all weekend long before the beginning of Hot August Nights.
Andrew Lawrence, NDOT resident engineer construction crew 905, says, "So this weekend starting around 8pm we will begin lane reductions on I-580 northbound between Peckham Lane and Mill Street. This will be to reconstruct the remaining lanes between Moana Lane and the Plumb Lane viaduct, in addition to a segment of old concrete pavement between the Plumb Lane viaduct and Vassar Street."
Three northbound I-580 on-ramps will be closed starting tonight through Monday morning at 5am. South Virginia street exit 31, Moana Lane, and Plumb Lane/Villanova Drive. In addition to construction being done in central Reno, NDOT also has an urgent repaving project taking place eastbound I-80 from the California state line all the way to Robb Drive. Once again traffic will be reduced down to one lane. This project has already begun this evening at 6pm and will continue until Sunday at 6pm.
Lawrence says, "For the I-80 portion of the work, the traveling public may have noticed there's some significant ruts from the chain use over the winter. As we all know we had a very heavy winter this winter, and those chains tend to deteriorate that wearing surface on the pavement. So, it's very important to get that addressed as soon as possible and create that smooth safe surface that our travelers expect. This was the perfect time between our special events. It was the best weekend we could find to try to fit that in."
Both projects are expected to have significant delays this weekend, so n-dot asks that drivers plan alternate routes and avoid the areas as much as possible.