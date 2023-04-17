The Nevada Department of Transportation's (NDOT) newest project has officially started on I-580 and it's already affecting people's commute. Starting today until next winter, the plan is to give I-580 a new makeover, such as new asphalt, drainage, reflective stripes, and bridge deck.
Right now, NDOT will be working on southbound I-580 between Mill Street and Peckham Lane until Memorial Day weekend, and then will switch construction to northbound I-580.
During daytime hours the interstate will be reduced to three lanes and then down to one at night.
Meg Ragonese, NDOT Public Information Officer, says, "But there are approximately 170,000 drivers who travel through this section of I-580 each and every day. And even though a majority of lane closures will take place during overnight hours, we want to remind each and every driver who travels this section of I-580 through central Reno to be aware of these lane reductions."
Ragonese says that there will be a few marathon weekends where lanes will be reduced to one lane 24/7 to help speed up the process.
But this will not be every weekend, the first marathon weekend is expected to take place in mid-May. Although the commute may be frustrating to some; one resident says that he's looking forward to the finished result and thinks will all be worth it in the end.
Skip Schamback, Reno resident, says, "Well I think it's overdue actually with the condition of a lot of the streets and the highways of course, and I think it's fantastic. I'm hoping that everything will be alleviated when it comes to the new surfaces and it's going to be lovely."
Remember pack your patience and drive the construction zone speed limit.
You can check up on any construction updates by clicking here.