The Nevada Department of Transportation is warning of upcoming delays on Mt. Rose Highway while it replaces an aging avalanche control system near the summit.
The periodic traffic delays are anticipated to be less than 30 minutes as a helicopter delivers components for the project.
Since 1992, NDOT has housed a remote-controlled avalanche control system near the summit of Mt. Rose Highway. When snow builds up, NDOT briefly stops traffic away from the area and activates the system to send shock waves which shake loose snow toward the highway. NDOT plow operators then remove the snow and safely reopen the road. These controlled releases of snow can help prevent potentially dangerous snow slides that could bury cars and people on the highway.
This summer and fall, NDOT will install a new avalanche control system to replace the aging system which has served the highway for decades.
(NDOT contributed to this report.)