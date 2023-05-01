If you typically travel on Pyramid Highway every day, you might want to start driving a bit more cautiously. NDOT has officially begun construction today and it's not going to go away anytime soon. Drivers are going to want to pack their patience as this is going to be a two-year long project that isn't expected to end until the summer of 2025. But with all the improvements they have planned, the wait will be worth it.
Nanette Maxwell, Senior Project Manager, says, "You know we're adding raised medians and also the bike lanes and ten foot shared-use path. And not only that, we're also adding smart traffic signals and enhanced lighting and drainage. So there's going to be more for them to see and feel when the project is done."
Not only will there be new bike lanes, medians, pathways, and traffic signals, but between Queen Way to Los Altos Parkway, NDOT will be widening the highway from four lanes to six. They will also be reconstructing the roadway from Los Altos to Golden View. Starting today lanes will be slightly reduced in width and shifted over through the work zone. All lanes will remain open during the day, but overnight from 8pm to 7am lanes will be reduced to one. Overnight lane closures will primarily take place on southbound, with limited northbound closures. Traffic and construction won't shift again until November.
Clara Andriola, Washoe County Commissioner District 4, says, "They are working on controlling the hours of construction to best accommodate the needs but in the long run we are going to see an improvement and we're very grateful for it."
Drivers should expect up to thirty-minute delays, so plan accordingly and drive safely. For more information you can click here.