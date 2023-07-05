Lane reductions and permanent roadside parking restrictions will begin July 10 as the Nevada Department of Transportation launches a project to install a traffic signal and improve U.S. 50 near Warrior Way on Lake Tahoe’s east shore.
Beginning July 10 through fall, intermittent weekday single lane closures will be in place on U.S. 50 near Warrior Way. The majority of closures will take place weekdays between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., with periodic overnight lane closures. Additional brief lane closures may also take place in the winter and spring to finalize activation of the signal.
A new traffic signal will be installed on U.S. 50 at Warrior Way, providing protected turns to and from Warrior Way.
Crosswalks, intersection sidewalks and a short pathway will be constructed leading visitors directly from the intersection into the U.S. Forest Service Zephyr Cove Day Use Area. An infiltration basin and drainage improvements will also be installed north of the intersection.
(NDOT contributed to this report.)