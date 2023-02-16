Reno Tahoe Pain Associates is offering a new depression treatment they say could be life-changing for patients who suffer from deep depression, often associated with chronic pain. They're looking for qualified patients.
They say NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is a safe, effective non-drug treatment option for patients with major depression. The Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy is an outpatient treatment that takes as little as 19 minutes per session.
Focused magnetic pulses, similar to an MRI, are used to stimulate underactive areas of the brain to control depression symptoms.
“In our field of chronic pain, we have dealt with many patients who also, unfortunately, suffer from severe depression and anxiety,” said Dr. Ali Nairizi, board-certified anesthesiologist and interventional pain specialist at Reno Tahoe Pain Associates. “We’re excited to offer this treatment and improve the quality of life for our patients, specifically those who have not experienced relief from antidepressants therapy.”
The office is currently looking to identify individuals in the community who suffer from major depressive disorder, also known as anxious depression.
If you want to see if NeuroStar is right for you, you can complete the survey here: https://phq9web.azurewebsites.net/PHQ9/Survey/83731.