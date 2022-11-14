The Nevada Association of School Boards (NASB) has honored two professionals from the Washoe County School District (WCSD) in its annual recognition event for outstanding service to students and schools in Nevada.
WCSD Board of Trustees President Dr. Angie Taylor was honored as the 2022 NASB Veteran School Board Member of the Year.
Jennifer “JJ” Batchelder, who serves as Board Services Coordinator, was honored as Board Support Staff Person of the Year.
Dr. Angie Taylor has represented District E on the Washoe County School Board of Trustees since she was appointed to her seat in 2014. She was re-elected in 2016 and 2020 and has served four terms as president of the Board.
Earlier this month, Dr. Taylor ran for State Assembly District 27 seat.
In the event she is elected—contingent on the official canvassing of the election results on November 22—she will be leaving the Board of Trustees, as state law dictates an individual may not serve in two elective offices at one time.
The nomination materials reflect Dr. Taylor’s dedication to the district: “During her nearly eight years of service to our Board, Dr. Taylor has been heartily involved in two superintendent searches, serious budget deficits and implementation of a balanced budget – which has been accomplished for four consecutive years – impacts of a diverse and growing community and a global COVID pandemic.
All these issues occurred while the district continued to improve student success and academic achievement as evidenced by increased student graduation rates of 73 percent in 2014 to 82 percent in 2021.
“During the district’s two national searches for a new superintendent, Dr. Taylor was able to provide a visionary perspective. She brought her professional experience, as well as her previous involvement on high-level search committees, to the process.
In addition, she ensured that internal and external stakeholders could share their voices through participation in a virtual forum, town halls, community meetings and surveys.”
Jennifer “JJ” Batchelder has served as Board Services Coordinator since 2013. In her nomination materials, she was applauded for her outstanding organizational work during complicated Board meetings, and her willingness to offer help to staff, trustees and members of the community.
“JJ’s in-depth knowledge, firm demeanor and strong organizational skills make her a true asset to WCSD and the Board of Trustees,” her nomination states. “Her decorum and professionalism in this role have served us and our constituents well. Her knowledge and ability to recall or research previous Board activities has been important and helpful in our work.
Her vast experience and stellar commitment have enabled her to provide outstanding service and support to the Board of Trustees and our community.
“[JJ’s] ability to manage, coordinate and support Board meetings, policy meetings and committee meetings is above reproach. This has become especially evident these past years when the WCSD Board of Trustees, as well as many other Boards throughout our state, met virtually and then transitioned back to in-person meetings. To support public comments, WCSD promoted an online public comment process. This has been remarkably popular and during both virtual and in-person Board meetings, we received hundreds of public comments via email. JJ was able to share all the comments sent via email with the board members before and during the meetings as well as posting them online to share with the public in our effort to be accountable and transparent. She accomplished all of this while coordinating our in-person public comments, taking minutes and providing support during the meetings. All Trustees are confident in her abilities to support our meetings as well as her efforts to provide us with meeting materials, answers to questions on agenda items and providing technical support during the meetings.”