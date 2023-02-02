The deadline for both the Nevada Dairy Farmers Agriculture Scholarship and Culinary Scholarship are quickly approaching.
The Nevada Dairy Farmers will award up to $30,000 through two scholarships; a culinary arts scholarship and an agriculture scholarship.
These scholarships are extended to individuals enrolled in a culinary arts program, students pursuing a college degree in agriculture and teachers pursuing continuing education credits in agriculture.
“Last year was the first time we'd launched our culinary scholarship. After receiving several applications from bright, motivated and talented individuals, we felt compelled to launch an additional agriculture scholarship this year,” said Libby Lovig, RDN, LD, General Manager at Nevada Dairy Farmers. “We are ecstatic to help aid applicants in their continuing education journeys.”
Applicants for the culinary scholarship are required to fill out an online application or mail-in application, submit proof of acceptance or enrollment in a culinary program, and respond to a list of open-ended questions about them, their career aspirations, the culinary arts field, and dairy-related topics.
In addition, applicants will submit their dairy-based recipe for consideration, including a photo of the dish. The application information will be evaluated by the Nevada Dairy Farmers & Dairy Council of Nevada staff, and from there, finalists will be chosen and contacted with additional details.
Completed applications can be submitted online or mailed in with a postmark by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023.
A panel of judges will choose four qualified candidates from the submitted applications. Finalists will be announced on Thursday, June 1, in honor of World Milk Day. These four finalists will be required to execute their original submitted recipe within one hour and will be judged on presentation and recipe requirements. At the cookoff, each finalist will be placed and awarded accordingly.
Individuals interested in this scholarship can submit their scholarship applications here: https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/fd5fa8a7/clZ080aj7RGpa8wZh3soMg?u=https%3A%2F%2Fnevadamilk.com%2Fdairy-in-schools%2Fnevada-dairy-farmers-culinary-scholarship%2F.
Applicants for the agriculture scholarship are also required to fill out an online application or mail-in application, submit proof of acceptance or enrollment in a college with a major in agriculture or a continuing education program for agriculture, and respond to a list of open-ended questions about themselves, their career aspirations, and dairy-related topics.
The application information will be evaluated by the Nevada Dairy Farmers & Dairy Council of Nevada staff and scholarship winners will be chosen.
Upon conclusion of the scholarship submission period, a judging panel will select two winners from all submitted applications, based on scoring of each of the criteria. Winners will be notified via email on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
The potential finalist must reply within 72 hours or the spot will be forfeited. Completed applications can be submitted online or mailed in with a postmark by 11:59:59 pm on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
Individuals interested in this scholarship can submit their scholarship applications here: https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/601d6fd2/1oN080aj7RGFhcwZh3soMg?u=https%3A%2F%2Fnevadamilk.com%2Fnevada-dairy-farmers-agriculture-scholarship%2F.