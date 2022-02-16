The Nevada football program and the Mountain West announces the 2022 football schedule. Nevada opens the season at New Mexico State on Aug. 27.
The Pack begins a new season led by Head Coach Ken Wilson, with an exciting 2022 schedule on the horizon which includes home games against Texas State (9/3), Incarnate Word (9/10), Colorado State (10/8), San Diego State (10/22), Boise State (11/12), and Fresno State (11/19).
Nevada plays six home games and six road games, including a matchup against an FCS opponent for the second straight year, after rolling Idaho State early in the 2021 campaign, hosting Incarnate Word at Mackay Stadium on Sep. 10. Nevada faces a Big 10 opponent on the road against Iowa (Sep. 17). It marks the first time that the Pack has faced a Big 10 opponent since defeating Purdue 34-31 at Mackay Stadium to open the 2019 season.
2022 Schedule
8/27 at New Mexico State
9/3 vs. Texas State
9/10 vs. Incarnate Word
9/17 at Iowa
9/24 at Air Force
10/8 vs. Colorado State
10/15 at Hawai'i
10/22 vs. San Diego State
10/29 at San José State
11/12 vs. Boise State
11/19 vs. Fresno State
11/26 at UNLV
Nevada's schedule flips with the 2021 road schedule becoming the home schedule in 2022, as Colorado State, San Diego State, San José State, Boise State, and Fresno State come to Mackay Stadium in conference play.
Nevada boasts six road games on the 2022 slate, including New Mexico State (8/27), Iowa (9/17), Air Force (9/24), Hawai'i (10/15), San José State (10/29), and UNLV (11/26).
The 2022 regular season ends with the battle for the Fremont Cannon against UNLV. The rivalry will kick off on Nov. 26 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. All game times will be released later.
