Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a screening referral from a provider.
Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer, so access to screenings is critically important.
To accommodate women who are due for a mammography screening, we continually criss-cross the state and stop in communities of all size. Soon, the Mammovan is stopping in Carson City (events below).
Pre-screening for any COVID-19 related symptoms will occur prior to entering the Mammovan.
The Mammovan will be at Sierra Nevada Health Centers on 3325 Research Way in Carson City at these times:
- Monday, May 23 from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 24 from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 25 from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.
- Thursday, May 26 from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.
NVHC’s mission is to provide access to quality healthcare services throughout Nevada. Screenings are provided to all women regardless of economic status. NVHC accepts most major insurance plans including Medicaid and Medicare and offer a sliding fee scale for those who are uninsured.
Call 1.877.581.6266 and choose option one to make an appointment.
The Mammovan began operations in 2000, and was initially made possible by a grant secured by former Congressman John Ensign and former First Lady of Nevada, Dema Guinn.
