Tickets are on sale now for Nevada Humane Society’s Heels & Hounds, set to be hosted at the Peppermill April 8, 2023.
The event, celebrating its seventh year, which features a champagne brunch, shopping from local vendors, entertainment, silent and live auctions, and a fashion show with Reno-based models strutting the catwalk.
Anyone looking to take home their furry soulmate will have the chance to adopt a dog or cat and all proceeds benefit the Nevada Humane Society.
The event typically raises more than $100,000 which contributes to lifesaving and care for more than 18,000 pets who rely on Nevada Humane Society, Nevada’s only no-kill, open-admission shelter. This event is a major fundraiser for the organization to continue to provide these services.
Tickets are on sale now for Heels & Hounds at $175 for single tickets, $1,575 for a table of 10, or $2,250 for a VIP table of 10. Custom sponsorships are also available and in-kind donations are accepted.
To purchase tickets once they are available tomorrow, visit nevadahumanesociety.org/events/heels-hounds-2023/