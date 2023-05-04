The Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial was held in Carson City on May 4, 2023. Those listed on the memorial were honored for their dedication and sacrifice they made for the public's safety.
The memorial marks the end of the 23rd annual Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Relay Run. The run started back in April with the starting line in Las Vegas and the finish line at the Nevada state capitol, a service was held for the officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.
Governor Joe Lombardo says, "I've also seen officers demonstrate extraordinary acts of courage, but they don't even recognize it as extraordinary. They just view it as their job. And that's why we are here today. We are here to recognize that our officers being honored here today demonstrated the greatest act of love possible to their fellow officers, to their friends, and to the people of Nevada."
Officers and supporters were brought together to support each other and the goals and purpose of the Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Commission. Each leg of the memorial run represents an officer listed on the Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. This year eight names have been added to the memorial.
Governor Lombardo says, "I want to thank each and every one of you for being here today. And I ask you to remember the outstanding sacrifice and dedication of those honored here today and everyday forward."
As of 2023, 152 names are now engraved on the memorial.