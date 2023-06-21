After the pandemic hit, almost everything was moved to online, and some people had a difficult time adjusting to that due to lack of experience with technology or not having access to their own computers. Because of this, people had a hard time being able to access legal information and resources. That's when the Nevada Legal Services steps in and has now launched the Legal Kiosk Project at 22 libraries across the state.
These kiosks are designed to be a user-friendly portal for Nevadans to learn about civil legal issues, find court information, forms, access legal aid providers, locate community resources, and even attend virtual court hearings.
Susan Myers, Nevada Legal Services Project Manager, says, "This gave people an opportunity to have a resource to find that information and people now are you know going to libraries and libraries are a great resource for the community, so it's a good partnership because people will go there for legal and any information."
Myers says that they aimed to design the kiosks to be as simple and as intuitive as possible. They are available for everyone to use. You do not need a library card to access it and they are completely free to use.