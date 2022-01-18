All numbers are from the Nevada Health Response. The database does not specify if those infected are vaccinated or what variant they have contracted.
See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below:
Statewide: 570,616 total cases
- 21,418 new cases over 4-days
- 8,654 total deaths
- 34.6% test positivity rate
Washoe County: 80,270 total cases
- 1,040 total deaths
- 23.4% test positivity rate
#COVID19 update in Washoe County:— COVID19Washoe (@Covid19Washoe) January 18, 2022
🔹455 - COVID cases reported today; 1,447 reported 1/17
🔹164 - COVID hospitalizations reported by Nevada Hospital Association - 103 was reported on 1/11
🔹14 - COVID-19-related deaths reported in 2022
More: https://t.co/nTgAwvPwdb pic.twitter.com/LHAOfxHILR
Carson City: 10,933 total cases
- 188 total deaths
- 21.9% test positivity rate
Douglas County: 6,093 total cases
- 75 total deaths
- 33.2% test positivity rate
Lyon County: 8,220 total cases
- 143 total deaths
- 25.2% test positivity rate
Storey County: 275 total cases
- 8 total deaths
- 20.7% test positivity rate
Humboldt County: 2,891 total cases
- 46 total deaths
- 11.6% test positivity rate
Elko County: 9,619 total cases
- 127 total deaths
- 17.8% test positivity rate
Lander County: 849 total cases
- 16 total deaths
- 4.6% test positivity rate
Churchill County: 4,901 total cases
- 92 total deaths
- 23.1% test positivity rate
Clark County: 436,712 total cases
- 6,646 total deaths
- 37.4% test positivity rate
Mineral County: 742 total cases
- 14 total deaths
- 30.7% test positivity rate
Nye County: 5,443 total cases
- 204 total deaths
- 25.4% test positivity rate
Lincoln County: 684 total cases
- 5 total deaths
- 11.3% test positivity rate
Pershing County: 1,249 total cases
- 29 total deaths
- 32.9% test positivity rate
Esmeralda County: 72 total cases
- 2 total deaths
- 26.8% test positivity rate
Eureka County: 209 total cases
- 1 death reported
- 0.0% test positivity rate
White Pine County: 1,454 total cases
- 18 total deaths
- 8.2% test positivity rate