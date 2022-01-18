Nevada Reports Nearly 930 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths

All numbers are from the Nevada Health Response. The database does not specify if those infected are vaccinated or what variant they have contracted.

See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below: 

Statewide: 570,616 total cases 

  • 21,418 new cases over 4-days   
  • 8,654 total deaths
  • 34.6% test positivity rate 

Washoe County: 80,270 total cases

  • 1,040 total deaths
  • 23.4% test positivity rate 

Carson City: 10,933 total cases 

  • 188 total deaths
  • 21.9% test positivity rate

Douglas County: 6,093 total cases

  • 75 total deaths
  • 33.2% test positivity rate 

Lyon County: 8,220 total cases

  • 143 total deaths
  • 25.2% test positivity rate

Storey County: 275 total cases

  • 8 total deaths
  • 20.7% test positivity rate

Humboldt County: 2,891 total cases

  • 46 total deaths
  • 11.6% test positivity rate

Elko County: 9,619 total cases

  • 127 total deaths
  • 17.8% test positivity rate

Lander County: 849 total cases

  • 16 total deaths
  • 4.6% test positivity rate

Churchill County: 4,901 total cases

  • 92 total deaths
  • 23.1% test positivity rate

Clark County: 436,712 total cases

  • 6,646 total deaths  
  • 37.4% test positivity rate

Mineral County: 742 total cases

  • 14 total deaths
  • 30.7% test positivity rate

Nye County: 5,443 total cases

  • 204 total deaths
  • 25.4% test positivity rate

Lincoln County: 684 total cases

  • 5 total deaths
  • 11.3% test positivity rate

Pershing County: 1,249 total cases

  • 29 total deaths
  • 32.9% test positivity rate

Esmeralda County: 72 total cases

  • 2 total deaths 
  • 26.8% test positivity rate

Eureka County: 209 total cases

  • 1 death reported
  • 0.0% test positivity rate

White Pine County: 1,454 total cases

  • 18 total deaths
  • 8.2% test positivity rate 