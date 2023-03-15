Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar is warning Nevadans to be aware of tax scams involving unregistered tax preparers.
They say a top issue is when fake tax preparers take Nevadans' tax filing information and promise a rapid tax return refund -- and deposit the refund to their bank account instead.
The office says tax preparers should provide clear information and a required written disclosure and a contract.
You can search for a Document Preparation Service, including tax preparers, on the Secretary of State’s website to check if the business is registered in Nevada here. You can also call the Secretary of State’s Office at 702-486-2614.
If you think you’ve been a victim of tax filing fraud, you can file a complaint in English or Spanish here.