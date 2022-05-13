The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded $4,998,504 in federal funding to 10 Nevada airports in rural areas.
U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) made the announcement today. These grants were funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will help update airport infrastructure and improve safety.
“Our airports provide so many essential services to Nevada’s rural communities, and I’m glad these federal funds I secured will help them make needed updates to support safe operations,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’ll continue working to strengthen our rural communities and support their growing economies.”
Senators Cortez Masto and Rosen secured more than $155 million in the American Rescue Plan to help the recovery of Nevada’s airports after the Senators and the entire Nevada delegation pushed the administration to do more to support Nevada’s airports, airport concessions small businesses, and airline workers enduring direct losses due to the pandemic. They also secured funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support airport improvement across Nevada.
“Nevada’s airports are critical for bringing in visitors, driving travel and tourism, and supporting our economy,” said Senator Rosen. “As one of the authors of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, I’m proud that these funds will allow our rural airports to make needed improvements and expansions.”
The funding will be distributed as follows:
- $1,600,000 to Elko Regional Airport
- $421,875 to Battle Mountain Airport
- $750,001 to Ely/Yelland Field Airport
- $300,000 to Yerington Municipal Airport
- $243,750 to Gabbs Airport
- $281,250 to Carson City Airport
- $890,625 to Reno/Stead Airport
- $42,253 to Fallon Municipal Airport
- $281,250 to Boulder City Municipal Airport
- $187,500 to Owyhee Airport
(Catherine Cortez Masto, United States Senator for Nevada assisted with this report)