In honor of veterans throughout the Northern Nevada community, Nevada State Bank branches are accepting donations of food pantry items from now until November 10, 2022.
All donations will be given to Veterans Guest House to support the nonprofit’s mission to provide accommodations for veterans receiving medical care in the Reno/Sparks area.
In addition, those looking to make a monetary donation instead can do so online at www.veteransguesthouse.org.
“Helping our veterans is important to who we are at Nevada State Bank, and in honor of Veterans Day we want to help Veterans Guest House fill their pantry,” said Susan Stanton, SVP | Human Resources Manager. “We’re hoping our community will come out to support this important organization.” The Veterans Guest House began in response to the growing need for overnight lodging for veterans seeking medical care in the Reno/Sparks area. Without the Guest House, many veterans and their families would sleep in their cars or would not receive the medical care they need.
The house can serve 33 individuals every night, helping to improve the health of veterans and their families. In 2021, they were able to serve 4,350 veterans.
For more information, visit www.veteransguesthouse.org.