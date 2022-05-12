Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash.
Troopers with the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol and other Nevada law enforcement agencies participating in the Joining Forces program will be increasing seat belt enforcement efforts throughout the state.
While law enforcement continues to conduct traffic stops daily for a multitude of violations, the focus from May 16th through May 30th, 2022 will be on “Click It or Ticket” seat belt enforcement for the Joining Forces campaign.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 10,441 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States in 2019. Seat belts are the best defense against impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers. Wearing your seat belt properly and being buckled up during a crash helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle.
Every year, the Nevada State Police investigates numerous fatal crashes or crashes that result in life-altering injuries due to seat belts being worn improperly or not at all. These tragic crashes and subsequent losses of life are what the Nevada State Police is trying to prevent through enforcement and education. Seat belts save lives and everyone - front seat and back, child and adult - needs to buckle up - every trip, every time.
(Nevada State Police contributed to this report)