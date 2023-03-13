Nevada State Police are investigating a crash that killed one person on S. Virginia Street and Damonte Ranch Parkway. 

It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday.

Nevada State Police (NSP) say their preliminary investigation shows a pedestrian was in the road for unknown reason when they were struck by a ca traveling north on S. Virginia Street, subsequently being hit by at least five other cars.

NSP says the unidentified pedestrian died on scene.  

NSP says impairment is not suspected on any drivers' behalf.

Authorities say the drivers are cooperating with police. 

If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

