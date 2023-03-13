Nevada State Police are on scene investigating a crash that killed one person on S. Virginia Street and Damonte Ranch Parkway.
It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday night.
Nevada State Police (NSP) say their preliminary investigation shows a pedestrian was in the road for unknown reason when they were struck by a vehicle traveling north on S. Virginia Street, subsequently being hit by at least five other vehicles.
The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.
No impairment is suspected on any drivers' behalf. Drivers did congregate after the incident and are cooperating with police.
If anybody else was involved or has information regarding the crash, they're encouraged to reach out to NSP.
Northbound Virginia Street will remain closed for a few hours Monday night while crews investigate, but one lane is open for southbound Virginia Street.