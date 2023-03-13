Nevada State Police investigating fatal crash on Virginia Street, Damonte Ranch Parkway

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall and snow melt is expected. * WHERE...Portions of California and Nevada, including the following counties and independent city, in California, Alpine, El Dorado, Lassen, Mono, Nevada, Placer, Plumas and Sierra. In Nevada, Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Lyon, Mineral, Storey and Washoe. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and poor drainage areas. Flooding may occur in mountain urban areas due to deep snow confining flow and restricting drainage. Runoff exceeding drainage capacity is expected to impact roads, agricultural areas, and poor drainage areas. Very high flows will continue on the Carson River both above and below Lahontan Reservoir and on the Walker River. Terminal Lakes will see additional rises. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 117 PM PDT, Heavy rain with snow levels above 7000 feet are expected to renew the risk of flooding Tuesday morning through Wednesday, mostly in areas below approximately 7000 feet. Areas of primary concern are small creeks and streams, and areas with poor or obstructed drainage, including areas impacted by flooding recently. This includes the Walker River, where minor lowland flooding is currently ongoing below Yerington. Very High flows are also ongoing along the Carson river. Additional river flooding is a concern, especially on the East Fork and mainstem of the Walker, the Carson River, and the Middle Fork of the Feather near Portola. - A warm atmospheric river will lead to rapid runoff in elevations below approximately 7000 feet. Although this atmospheric river appears to be slightly cooler and maybe not quite as wet as last Friday's storm, runoff will respond more rapidly due to primed low elevation snowpack, current high river and stream flows, and saturated ground conditions. Expect renewed flooding in areas that have just experienced flood impacts. Significant river rises are expected with river flooding possible on the Middle Fork of the Feather, and segments of the Carson and Walker Rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY... * CHANGES...Replaces High Wind Watch. * WHAT...South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Wind prone areas including US-395 north of Reno, I-580 from south Reno to Carson City and US-95 near Walker Lake could see gusts above 60 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet on Pyramid Lake. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Surprise Valley California, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow down tree limbs and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Lake waters will be rough and small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of heavy rain and high elevation snow are also expected. This may act to weaken wind speeds at times, but stronger wind gusts remain possible near stronger shower bands and after larger rain areas diminish or move out. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&