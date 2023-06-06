Nevada State Police are looking for a diver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on April 28th, 2023.
Troopers responded to the crash on IR580 northbound at the South Virginia and Patriot off-ramp at 4:42 p.m.
Investigators say the preliminary investigation indicates that a silver 2005 Ford F350 was traveling northbound on IR580 approaching the off-ramp when they struck the rear of a 1999 white Dodge Caravan driving ahead of them.
They say that caused the Caravan to crash at the top of the off-ramp. The Ford F350 exited the off-ramp and fled the scene. The Ford was later recovered by investigators.
The driver of the Grand Caravan was identified as Jorge Lara-Cabrera, a 67-year-old male from Crystal Bay, Nevada. He was taken toa nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on May 6th, 2023.
This investigation is ongoing. Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is asking anyone who may have information about the crash to contact them by email at ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference case 220402032 or you can call their dispatch at (775)687-0400.