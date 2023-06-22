As our community continues to grow, so does the need for childcare, but as we've reported, Nevada is known by some as a childcare desert.
Destiny Center Early Head Start School just celebrated their grand opening. This is just one many childcare centers we've seen open within the past few months.
In fact, they say that they could open three more facilities the same size as their current one and still not meet the need of their waitlist. It goes to show just how much Nevada is really in need of these care facilities.
Leslie Colbrese, CEO for Community Services Agency, says, "Because we have such a transient population that some people don't have family members here, number one, so they don't have anywhere else to go. And number two, it's certainly having an area or a service that provides not only just childcare but an educational opportunity for the kiddos."
According to the Children's Cabinet, last year more than 72% of Nevadans live in a childcare desert where there are more than three times the amount of children under five as there are childcare slots.
Opening childcares are continuing to face some barriers such as affordability, finding a building that has proper infrastructure, and staffing. However, places like Childrens Cabinet and the Destiny Center Early Head Start School are helping lower those numbers this year with numerous funding sources, grants, and initiatives.
Lindsey Klaes, Supervisor of Childcare Licensing for Washoe County, says, "Increased availability for subsidy to make childcare more affordable, the children's cabinet who we partner with a lot, they have access to funding for start-up grants for providers who want to get up and running, emergency grants for existing providers who might need some capital improvements to meet regulation but maybe don't have that overhead."