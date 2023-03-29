In addition to the six commitments to the 2023-24 season team, Nevada track and field announces the signings of Nigerian sprinter Magdalene George and Spokane, Washington native and javelin thrower Hallee Hughes for next season, bringing the 2023-24 class to eight athletes.
“I am so excited to have Hallee join our team,” said multis group coach Scott Williamson. “She will be joining our javelin squad which has traditionally been a strong group and I am excited to work with her as she strives to leave her mark on our program. We are also so excited to add Magdalene to our sprint squad. She is a very impressive sprinter who has international running experience, and will be able to contribute to our team in many events as well as our relays."
Born and raised in Lagos state, Nigeria, Magdalene George will join the team after doing her first year of collegiate eligibility during the 2021-22 season at the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS) in Cross River State, Nigeria.
During the season, George earned a second-place finish in the 200 meters and a fifth-place finish in the 100 meters at the Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA) Games in 2022, where she ran her current personal records in both events, 11.61in the 100 meters and 23.66 in the 200 meters.
Coming to the team with these times puts George tied for fifth all-time at Nevada in 100 meters, and third all-time in the 200 meters. George will join the sprints group, led by head coach Shantel Twiggs.
Coming 515 miles down south to Reno out of Willamina High School in Willamina, Oregon, javelin thrower Hallee Hughes will join Coach Scott Williamson’s group of throwers next season.
Hughes brings an exceptional resume to Nevada; most recently being crowned the 2022 3A Discus and Javelin State Champion, and now owning the high school record in both events, while also earning News Register Track Athlete of the Year and Conference Field Athlete of the Year for two consecutive years.
Her personal record in Javelin (148-1”) puts her just outside the Nevada all-time list in the event.
George and Hughes will be joining the 2023-24 class which is made up of eight athletes that Nevada says will bring a mix of depth to the squad for next season.
(University of Nevada Athletics contributed to this report)