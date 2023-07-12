With temperatures rising, it increases the risk of wildfires.
The Nevada Wildlife Federation held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss topics related to wildfires in Nevada. They started off discussing historical wildfires compared to predictions for this year, including prevention and restoration strategies.
"We obviously had a very moist and cool spring, which a lot of people thought, or at least in my interactions, people have the perception that that is going to carry through the season and we're going to have a calmer season. That is not accurate. All that did was shorten our burden window, theoretically. It depends how long it takes to get moisture in the fall," said August Isernhagen, Division Chief of Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue.
One of the issues discussed was the amount of cheat grass that's spread all throughout Nevada. It's an invasive species that acts as a major fuel to wildfires.
NV Energy said that over time a number of wildfires have occurred due to power lines. To reduce the chances of these fires, NV Energy says they plan to upgrade power lines that can be over 80-years-old, and get rid of nearby vegetation that can act as fire fuel.
They have contracted with 16 different fire agencies across the silver state to help with fire mitigation. NV Energy also mentions a third solution they call Public Safety Outage Management.
"What that means is that if we have an extreme weather event, an extreme wind event particularly fire weather, we may actually turn off the power for certain areas as a last resort to reduce that risk of having a wildfire," said
Alex Hoon, Senior Meteorologist with NV Energy.
Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue says that as the years go by and the weather slowly gets more extreme, they have to change tactics to safely handle wildfires.