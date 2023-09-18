The Nevada Department of Education recently released their accountability report card, showing where certain areas of education stand across schools in Nevada.
According to the Nevada Department of Education, graduation rates have gone up by almost two percent in Washoe County. However, enrollment in the school district dropped from 62,540 students to 61,171 students.
The President of the Washoe Education Association, Calen Evans, says that more extracurricular activities in schools could help bring those enrollment numbers back up.
He says, "Extracurriculars are what get kids to come and want to be engaged in school. We've all had those, whether it was a club, the orchestra, the band, athletics, those things are what really engage students, and there is a direct connection between a student's academic performance and those that are involved in programs at school sites."
The accountability report also revealed an issue with absenteeism in schools, increasing from 25.5% to 31%.
Evans says that the lack of student engagement is what's leading to more students being absent in school. He tells us that adding more extra and inter-curricular activities will help.
But to have these programs, you have to have staff. And to get more staff, they need more funding.
"The strongest indicator beyond the work of the family is the adults in the building, it's the educators in the building. They have the strongest indicator on student performance. If we can't pay our folks a livable wage, if we can't fully staff our schools, we're not going to be able to address any of the metrics that are concerning to our community around student performance."
Evans says that they are currently in contract negotiations in order to improve a livable wage and resources for staff. He tells us that the union is working really hard to address those core areas in order for them to bring staff back into the classrooms.