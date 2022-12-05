The City of Sparks is looking for another fire chief after Mark Lawson resigned pending ‘serious criminal charges.’
In a statement, the city manager said he asked for and received Lawson’s resignation Monday morning after learning of the charges. So far, the City has not yet elaborated about what those are.
“This is an unfortunate situation. I was enjoying getting to know Chief Lawson and was excited to see how he would move Sparks Fire Department forward,” said Manager Neil Krutz.
Just last week, the Sparks City Council voted to appoint Lawson as their new fire chief.
According to the City, Lawson has 32 years in the fire service, including with CAL FIRE.
The council had also approved an annual salary of $200,000 plus benefits.
A total of 32 applications were received - and all the candidates each had more than 20 years of experience.
Lawson was accepted after Chief Jim Reid announced his retirement in April 2022.
The City has made no decision yet on hiring a new fire chief.
------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL STORY:
The city of Sparks has a new fire chief - Mark Lawson.
Lawson now takes over after Chief Jim Reid announced his retirement in April 2022.
The Sparks City Council unanimously voted to appoint Lawson to the position on Monday.
According to the City, Lawson has 32 years in the fire service, including with CAL FIRE.
The council approved an annual salary of $200,000 plus benefits.
A total of 32 applications were received - and all the candidates each had more than 20 years of experience.
Walt White was initially offered the job, but due to his living circumstances, he withdrew his name.
The other finalists were Travis Anderson, Brett Jeremy Headman, Kevin Jakubos and Mark Rohlfing. Combined all six finalists have served 177 years.