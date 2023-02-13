State transportation agreements announced during today’s Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 176 jobs.
Transportation improvements reviewed/approved at this month’s state transportation board meeting include geotechnical engineering services for reconstruction and hydraulic and intelligent transportation system improvements on State Route 376 in Nye and Lander counties.
Other agreements will help install conduit and fiber infrastructure along a 36-miles stretch of Interstate 80 near Lovelock, and more.
NDOT contracts are thoroughly reviewed against NDOT engineering estimates and include disadvantaged business enterprise participation goals. Construction start dates vary.
To date, Nevada state transportation projects utilizing Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding are projected to support 11,273 jobs. Council of Economic Advisers formulas were used to estimate the number of direct, indirect and induced jobs. It is estimated that every $1 invested in public transportation projects can generate between $2 and $6 in local economic activity.