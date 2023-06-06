Step2 held an event today celebrating multiple non-profits working together to renovate cottages for residents and families that stay there. Every summer for the last seven years The Builders Association and Nevada Home Builders have been joining Step2 to refurbish these cottages ensuring that their residents stay comfortable in a well-maintained space while they work to get back on their feet.
Justin Rowe, vice president of operations, says, "It means a lot, you know, we all go to work, and we all enjoy the fruits of our labor but it's nice to sit back for a minute and give back to a better cause than just what we do all day."
Step2 is a non-profit organization that helps women who need long-term treatment services for substance use disorders, domestic violence intervention and education, and trauma services. Their program includes cottages to help house single mothers working hard to raise their children and overcome their struggles. Every year The Builders Association and Nevada Home Builders donate their services and materials to help give the cottages a make-over, and giving women an opportunity to rebuild their lives in well-maintained environment for them and their children.
Mari Hutchinson, Step2's Chief Executive Officer, says, "So for these builders to come in and take these cottages, and not just put a band-aid on them, they are completely refurbishing them into these beautiful homes for these women who've worked so hard in their recovery. By the point they're moving into the cottage they are reunifying with their kids there, and so to get them to move into these beautiful homes, it's such an amazing peace."