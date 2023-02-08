The University of Nevada, Reno’s Northern Nevada International Center is proud to announce its selection as an Institute Partner for the 2023 Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders.
Beginning in mid-June, Northern Nevada International Center, in coordination with UNR’s College of Business, will host 25 of Africa’s bright, emerging business leaders for a six-week Leadership Institute, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State.
The Mandela Washington Fellowship, the flagship program of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), empowers young African leaders through academic coursework, leadership training, mentoring, networking, professional opportunities, and local community engagement. YALI was created in 2010 and supports young Africans as they spur economic growth and prosperity, strengthen democratic governance, and enhance peace and security across Africa. Since 2014, the U.S. Department of State has supported nearly 5,800 Mandela Washington Fellows from across Sub-Saharan Africa to develop their leadership skills and foster connections and collaboration with U.S. professionals. The cohort of Fellows hosted by Northern Nevada International Center will be part of a group of 700 Mandela Washington Fellows hosted at 27 educational institutions across the United States.
After their Leadership Institutes, Fellows will participate in the Mandela Washington Fellowship Summit, where they will take part in networking and panel discussions with each other and with U.S. leaders from the public, private, and non-profit sectors. Following the Summit, up to 100 competitively-selected Fellows will participate in four weeks of professional development with U.S. non-governmental organizations, private companies, and government agencies.
Funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and implemented by IREX, Leadership Institutes will offer programs that will challenge, motivate, and empower young leaders from Africa to tackle the challenges of the 21st century.
Some highlights of the NNIC program will include:
- Fellows connecting with local partners, businesses and nonprofit organizations through various networking events, site visits and collaborative projects.
- Fellows accessing professional training opportunities offered by local NNIC partners that provide insights into leadership and professional development.
- Opportunities for Reno community members to meet Fellows through home-hosted dinners and various cultural events throughout the summer.
“We’re honored to have been selected again this year in conjunction with the University of Nevada as a YALI partner,” said Dr. Black, executive director at NNIC. “Welcoming such bright and motivated professionals through this program is a reminder that engaging our international community is critical in building bridges toward improved global understanding. I encourage Reno individuals and companies to learn how they can get involved with the Fellows this summer, whether it’s by being a home host, becoming a coach, or joining a networking event.”
Northern Nevada International Center has a wide range of exchange programs planned for 2023 that serve both youth populations and professional groups. In addition to its exchange programs, the nonprofit offers comprehensive language interpretation and translation services through its Language Bank, which can assist with in-person interpretation language services and more than 200 languages through over the phone on-demand services, as well as document translation services for more than 100 languages. NNIC also provides refugee and resettlement services in northern Nevada.