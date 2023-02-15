"It is hard being away from home especially during these times,” said Irem Thomas, a graduate student of Economics at University of Nevada, Reno. “You want to be there. You want to go help."
Thomas is getting her doctorate in economics in Reno, nearly 7,000 miles from Turkey. The Northern Nevada Turkish community says it's hard being thousands of miles away from home only a week after the region experienced one of the worst earthquakes in its history. Thomas says seeing images of people without homes and sleeping outside in the cold is devastating.
“I did a comparison last night and it was as cold as Donner Summit,” she shared. “So imagine you're sleeping outside in that cold weather.”
Even though the Northern Nevada Turkish community is here, their minds are elsewhere.
"Being away makes it so much worse,” said Mehmet Tosun Ph.D., a professor of Economics at Nevada. “Your mind is always there. You cannot focus on your work here.”
“A lot of the apartment buildings within my parents’ neighborhood are pretty much pancaked now,” said Dilek Uz Ph.D., a professor of Economics at Nevada. "I could see some of the videos some of the buildings I am familiar with are gone now. It was part of my childhood."
Uz visited her family last summer. They are all okay, but her childhood neighborhood is now rubble. In Turkey, entire families typically live together. Losing just one building, can wipe out generations.
“If the whole apartment is gone, it means the whole family is gone,” said Thomas. “You don't just lose one or two people, they lose everybody suddenly."
Thomas, Tosun and Uz say Turkish people are resilient and strong. However, above all they are compassionate and helpful.
"The community's response and the people's response has been amazing,” said Tosun. “I'm seeing from my friends, like my high school friends, creating groups to respond."
Uz asks us to put ourselves in their shoes.
"Everyday things that we take for granted,” said Uz. “Being able to drink coffee in the morning, able to go to bed at night. Those little basic things were just taken away from them."
The Northern Nevada Turkish Cultural Association has set up a fundraising drive. To help, click here: https://donate.tpfund.org/team/481220