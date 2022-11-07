(November 7, 2022) Hyatt Vacation Ownership is hiring for several dozen well-paying, year-round, hourly positions in Truckee.
Management positions are also available.
Hourly positions available include:
- Activities and recreation associates who help guests have fun and create memorable experiences – starting at a competitive pay of $20/hour.
- Front office personnel to welcome guests and provide a memorable first impression – starting at a competitive $21/hour.
- Housekeeping associates who help keep the villas and common areas of the resorts looking beautiful – starting at a competitive $22/hour.
- Maintenance associates who keep resort accommodations in tip-top order – starting at a competitive $23/hour.
All new hourly associates hired for these positions are eligible for a $1,000 sign on bonus, with terms and conditions. You can contact Northstar Lodge for additional details.
To apply online, visit www.workatmvw.com/Truckee.