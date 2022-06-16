Nevada State Police (NSP) Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash on US-95 Alt in the area of Wabuska Rd., north of Yerington, NV, on Wednesday afternoon.
Preliminary investigation by NSP indicated the driver of a blue 2001 Chevrolet S-10 pickup was traveling south on the US-95A near Lyon County mile marker 27.
For unknown reasons, the driver allowed the pickup to run off the roadway to the right.
They say the driver overcorrected and the vehicle overturned. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
NSP says the driver of the Chevrolet, Arturo Torres-Torres, a 65-year-old Yerington resident, succumbed to his injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Impairment is suspected in this crash.
This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) - Case #220600047 - If anyone has any information about this crash, please send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference the case number.
(Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Northern Command assisted with this report.)