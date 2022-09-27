On Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at approximately 1:38PM, Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a fatal crash that occurred in the area of US395 and Old Franktown Rd.
Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2003 Cadillac driven by Roy Peter Ricci was traveling northbound on Alternate US 395 when, for unknown reasons, Ricci allowed the vehicle to drift into the dirt shoulder. The car then struck a mailbow with its front.
The Cadillac continued on the shoulder, hitting a wooden split rail fence, struck a culvert, then rotated clockwise and eventually came to a rest with a utility pole facing east on its wheels.
Ricci was pronounced dead at the scene due to what NSP says are 'obvious signs of death'.
Speed and impairment are suspected factors in this crash. Any developments in the investigation will be posted here.