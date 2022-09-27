On Sunday, September 25th, 2022, at approximately 1:00AM, Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a fatal crash that occurred in the area of IR580 at Eastlake Blvd.
Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck being driven by Griseldo Castaneda Benitez was traveling southbound on I-580 between Eastlake Blvd. and North Carson Street when, for unconfirmed reasons, Benitez allowed the pickup to leave the lane and strike the center median wall.
Benitez tried to take back control of the vehicle and failed. He was then ejected from the vehicle as it overturned.
The pickup burst into flames. C
Speed and impairment are suspected factors in this crash and an investigation is underway.