On Tuesday, May 31, at almost 10 p.m., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to a crash on State Route 228/Jiggs Highway near mile marker five in Elko County, approximately five miles north of Jiggs.
Preliminary investigation determined that a red and black Honda Motorcycle was traveling north on SR 228, near county mile marker five in Elko County when it crossed over the center lane line, across the southbound travel lane and ran off the westside of the roadway.
The rider was ejected from the motorcycle and the rider’s helmet came off during the crash.
Unfortunately, the rider, Tina M. Walker (age 32), of Spring Creek, NV did not survive the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene.
Impairment and speed are suspected to be contributing factors in the crash.
The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.).
If you were a witness to the incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sergeant Mitchell Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111.
(Nevada State Police assisted with this report.)