NV Energy exceeds state renewable energy requirement for 12th straight year

Nevada's renewable energy requirement currently sits at 24%.
NV Energy recently filed its 2021 Portfolio Standard Annual Report for Compliance with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) showing that the company achieved a 31.9 percent renewable energy and related credits level in northern Nevada and 30.1 percent in southern Nevada, for a combined weighted average of 30.7 percent, passing the renewable energy requirement for the 12th consecutive year.
This means that NV Energy is on track to meeting Nevada’s renewable portfolio standard of 50% by 2030.
The company’s current portfolio consists of 57 large-scale geothermal, solar, solar plus storage, hydro, wind, biomass and supported rooftop solar projects both in service and under development.
Last month, NV Energy filed for PUCN approval to add 25 megawatts of Nevada-based geothermal energy and to build a 220-megawatt grid-tied battery energy storage system on the site of the former coal-fired Reid Gardner Generating Station in Clark County.
“We are proud to have exceeded Nevada’s current renewable requirement and have a goal to serve our customers with 100 percent renewable energy while maintaining stable and affordable rates,” said Dave Ulozas, NV Energy Senior Vice President of Energy Supply, Renewables and Origination. “Our commitment to evolving our generation mix is one of many ways we are helping meet our state’s sustainability goals.”
NV Energy provides a wide range of energy services to more than 1.5 million customers throughout Nevada and a typical annual tourist population of 54 million.
(NV Energy contributed to this report.)