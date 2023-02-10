If you're aware of the pedestrian bridge that crosses over Oddie Boulevard, it's time to say your goodbyes. Oddie Boulevard will be closed at Silverada Boulevard this weekend for the demolition of the bridge.
"We're not able to bring it up to current ADA standards, and beyond that people really aren't using the bridge that often. If people have a choice to cross the street, they're crossing at street level instead of using the pedestrian bridge," says Lauren Ball, RTC Public Information Officer.
Crews will be removing the pedestrian bridge that crosses over Oddie Boulevard due to it not being ADA accessible. They say currently there is an ADA accessible crossing at street level which will be enhanced after the Oddie Wells Project is completed.
Ball says, "The bridge has been here for a while. It's certainly served its purpose and helped people get across the street but it's a little bit easier I think, instead of spiraling up those ramps and crossing and spiraling back down, it's easier just to cross the street at street level and that's what we're seeing a lot of people doing."
Homes and businesses within the closure will remain accessible. The RTC reminds everyone to use extra caution in and around the construction zone for everyone's safety.