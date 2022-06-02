Greenbrae Elementary School was on a precautionary code yellow lockdown this afternoon as police crews respond to reports of a possible shooting near the school at 4th Street and O Street in Sparks.
Police tell us one person was sent to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
Sparks Police says at 2 p.m. Thursday, they received a call of shots fired.
Police told our crew on scene that one person was taken to the hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, but they don't have any age descriptors.
They say they don't know exactly where the shooting happened but it was within close proximity of Greenbrae ES.
Witnesses on scene say there were multiple guns, but police haven't confirmed any information about weapons on scene. Police say residents in the area don't need to be worried at this time, but people are asked to avoid the area.
As of 4:45 p.m. Thursday, all surrounding roads in the area have been reopened to traffic.
Greenbrae Elementary School conducted a controlled release of students due to the incident nearby. Information about the controlled release was sent to families via phone call.
As of 3:42 p.m. Thursday, the Washoe County School District says this:
- All children and staff are safe and police are on site. Families should come into the building through the southeast entrance on O Street to pick up their children. Team Up is cancelled.
As of 4 p.m., the code yellow precautionary lockdown was lifted. If you haven't already, pick up your children from the southeast entrance to the school on O Street.
We have a crew on scene and will update this story with any more information as we get it.