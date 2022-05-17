One person is on their way to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash at McCarran Blvd. and Mayberry Dr. Tuesday afternoon.
A single occupant of one of the vehicles was removed from their car just after 4 p.m., but there's no word yet on the extent of their injuries.
The intersection at McCarran Blvd. and Mayberry Dr. was closed at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and officials are estimating it will stay closed until 5 p.m.
As of 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Reno Police are running an investigation on the crash at the intersection and the public is asked to avoid the area so traffic congestion is kept to a minimum.
Any further developments will be posted here.