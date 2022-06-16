Reno Police say one person is in a local hospital after being shot this evening in Fulton Alley.
Officers with the Reno Police Department (RPD) responded to 165 N. Virginia St. after receiving a call around 8 p.m. that shots were fired.
When they arrived, they found one person laying in the alley near Second St. with a gunshot wound. They were then transported to a local hospital.
RPD is still looking at surveillance video, but they do believe the incident was isolated and that there's no current threat to the public.
One eastbound lane on Second St. was closed off to the public during RPD's response but has since reopened.
