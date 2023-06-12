An investigation into an officer-involved shooting started this past weekend. Two days ago, the shooting occurred after a suspect, now identified as thirty-four-year-old Darnelle Boykins, refused to follow a state trooper's traffic stop, which then initiated a pursuit. According to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, on June 10th at about 10:00PM, the Nevada State Police received a report of a reckless driver in the area of Veterans Parkway. A trooper then attempted to stop the vehicle at a Maverick's gas station off Veterans Parkway but then, Boykins drove away.
Bryan Samudio, WCSO public information officer, says, "At that time they chose to not pursue the vehicle. I don't know why they chose not to. A lot of the times it's for safety reasons, but they have their reasons to not pursue. A short time later, troopers located that vehicle once again. This time they did start to initiate a pursuit."
After Boykins fled, state troopers found him traveling around South Virginia Street and Keitzke Lane. They then noticed his vehicle was missing a left rear tire. When Boykins refused to pull over, a pursuit was initiated. During the pursuit Boykins crashed his vehicle in the area of Moana Lane and Neil Road, and an officer involved shooting occurred.
Samudio says, "Luckily no injuries to either the trooper or driver, who has been identified as thirty-four-year-old Darnelle Boykins was the driver of this vehicle. Luckily nobody was injured, he was taken into custody and was booked into the Washoe County Sheriff's Office."
Boykins has been charged with 'Assault with a deadly weapon, victim is a first responder', 'Own/possess a gun by a prohibited person', and 'Discharge a gun at/in an occupied vehicle'. This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has related information is asked to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or the Washoe County Detective Division at 775-328-3320.