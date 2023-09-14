On Thursday, a nonprofit clinic that helps thousands of dogs and cats in need celebrated their upcoming three-year anniversary.
Options Veterinary Clinic celebrated with raffles, drinks, snacks, an open house, and speeches shared by staff, clients, and community officials. They are northern Nevada's first and only nonprofit clinic.
Thanks to the community's support, Options has helped thousands of dogs and cats every year.
"The clinic serves about 7,000 dogs and cats each year, and these are all pets owned by local residents, folks of who live in Washoe County, and some who live out in the rural areas surrounding Washoe County," said Bonney Brown, President of Options Veterinary Care. "We do our very best to help them with whatever they need."
Brown told us our country is currently experiencing a shortage in veterinarians and because of that, pet bills keep increasing.
Options helps families who financially struggle with vet bills in order to prevent pets from being surrendered to animal shelters or continue to suffer from illness.
During the event, they held a tour showing attendees around the clinic and how things run in the back. It's a full-service clinic that consists of most services other vet clinics offer.
Many community officials showed up to show their support including Mayor Hillary Schieve and Washoe County Commissioner Alexis Hill.
"It's very unique because there are only two of these kinds of models in the country and Reno happens to be one of them," Mayor Schieve said. "So, if I could just make a plea to our community, it's a really important nonprofit to support because they are picking up so many pieces in this community where we've fallen short."