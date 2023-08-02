Every year car enthusiasts from all over bring some very unique vintage vehicles to our area. Some of those hot rods at Hot August Nights could even be award winning.
We spoke with some of the participants at the event and learned some history about the cars themselves. One of them being a 1952 Ford Victoria.
"Miss Vicky, yeah she was built in the 1950s by a long dead 50s customizer, and I restored her to her original 1950s appearance from 1990 to 1993," said John Nüessle, Sun Valley resident.
Nüessle, otherwise known as Phantom John, said there is no other car like Miss Vicky.
"She's one of a kind custom machine, custom low rider from the wine country, the old wine country." he said.
Phantom John is a big car enthusiast who has attended Hot August Nights every single year. He's been showcasing Miss Vicky since 1993 and has had a lot of great memories with this car.
"Cruising the American Graffiti reunions in Petaluma with the original American Graffiti stars from the movie and cruising with Wolfman Jack," he added.
We also spoke with a participant showcasing a 1959 Double Door Volkswagen Bus that has been converted into a camper.
"We go camping with this, with the dirt bikes, the kid, I have an eight-year-old, and the dogs at Moon Rocks," said Sparks resident Shanna Lira.
Lira said that these cars have played a very important role in their lives.
"The Volkswagens have been a big part of our lives in the last ten years or so," she added.
Whether you're showcasing a car or just attending; people cherish the history and enjoy the environment at Hot August Nights.
"It's an important part of my life to share. You have the history of the cars, the music, the fun, the 1950s, the way it was. It has to be preserved," said Nüessle.
"It's just a family vibe and a lot of history, you know looking at these cars it brings back a lot of good memories and just getting everybody together in general, I love it," says Lira.
Hot August Nights will continue at the GSR until August 5, so people have plenty of time to cruise on in and check out more unique cars just like the Volkswagen and Miss Vicky.