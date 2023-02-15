Reno Police say a passenger died after last Wednesday's car crash on Longley Lane near Aircenter Circle.
Police say 60-year-old Patrick Magee died of his injuries at Renown Regional Medical Center later that night.
Police say Magee was riding in a red Corvette that was going southbound on Longley when it hit a tree, around 5:15 p.m.
Police say the unidentified driver was cut out of the Corvette and transported to Renown with unknown injuries.
Reno Police says both speed and impairment appear to be involved.
If you have any information that can help authorities, you can call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.